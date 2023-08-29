Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Coffee Break owner selling business
One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash
MEX Center near Williston
UPDATE: MEX Center near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say
Volunteers are helping homeowners in Maui find their items after the deadly wildfires went...
‘Little bit of hope’: Volunteers find woman’s engagement ring after fire destroys home
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Hurricane Idalia is due to hit Florida at Category 3 strength on Wednesday. (CNN, WESH, WJXT,...
Florida braces for Category 3 Hurricane Idalia
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden discussing immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House