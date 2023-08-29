Fainting goats? Why some North Dakota farmers are making the switch

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - North Dakota may be a long way away from Africa, but Nigerian dwarf goats are becoming a popular animal to raise and sell.

Because of this, some farms have decided to switch to myotonic breeds. They’re also known as fainting goats.

They’re called this because if the animals get scared or jump, they tend to tip over.

Ashley Haugen, owner of Countryside Critters in Minot, said when she noticed more milk goat farms in North Dakota, she decided to sell the rest of hers and instead, sell the fainting goats.

According to a registry, Country Critters is one of seven registered fainting goat farms in North Dakota.

“A lot of people have to travel to me. I’ve had people from Minnesota and Montana come, so it’s a bigger travel to get here for fainters,” said Haugen.

She said people use fainting goats for meat, for shows or for their farms as pets.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.