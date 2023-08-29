Canada’s worst wildfire season ever contributing to smoke in ND, how we can use forecast models to predict it

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 600 wildfires are still burning across Canada, with 226 uncontrolled. The smoke from these fires has been constantly filtering into North Dakota, impacting our air quality.

More than 38 million acres have burned across Canada this year, close to the entire size of the state of North Dakota. That’s more than six times what’s normal, leading to horrifying scenes in some communities.

Record-setting temperatures and dry vegetation have contributed to Canada’s worst wildfire season ever, and the smoke from these fires has been picked up by winds and carried throughout the U.S. at times this summer, but especially in the Northern Plains.

Forecasting where the smoke travels has been crucial in determining when our air quality will be impacted.

New weather satellites use thermal imagery to detect and track wildfires in real-time, as well as estimate how much smoke they are producing. Then two high-resolution weather models use this data and complex equations to give us an idea of where the particulate matter associated with smoke will travel within the next 48 hours.

“A lot of times, if we have a wind direction that’s out of the north or northwest, that smoke has been moving into our area, say, behind cold fronts. So, the wind speed, the wind direction, both down here at the ground and all the way up through the jet stream level dictates a lot of where that smoke moves,” said Chauncy Schultz, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Bismarck. “That’s not the only thing, of course. So, there’s this something called stability in the atmosphere, which literally just kind of defines how well the atmosphere is stirred up, if we can have up and downward vertical motions in the atmosphere. And that dictates a lot about whether or not the smoke reaches all the way down to the ground.”

High pressure can also keep smoke near the ground for longer.

“If the airmass is really, what we call stable, it’s almost like you’re putting a lid on top of a boiling pot, you’re keeping all of that air in, and in the case of smoke, you’re really trapping it down near the ground,” said Schultz.

Having a better understanding of wildfire behavior, among other things, can help improve smoke model forecasting.

“Better improvements in the wind forecasts aloft would help, and especially better improved forecasts of the stability — how that smoke might be brought down to the ground. Because those are really sensitive in model forecasts, even high-resolution model forecasts struggle at times with stability near the ground,” said Schultz.

This would ultimately give us a better idea of exactly when air quality will be at its worst.

When meteorologists can see smoke plumes on satellite imagery, that allows for even better short-term forecasting.

