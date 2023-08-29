Bus Driver Shortage Impacts on Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids may be back to school, but there are some roadblocks to getting them there. A nationwide bus driver shortage is impacting Bismarck Public Schools.

Every year, kids need to get to school, and recently, that has been easier said than done. So bus drivers like Ashlie Carnes decided to pick up a pair of keys and start covering routes.

“They were saying how old they were having to be on the bus for a long time. You know, a lot of these drivers are doing more than one route. And I just thought maybe that was my sign that I needed to get in and help out. So not only can I help the community but you know, personally help these children,” said Ashlie Carnes, bus driver.

This isn’t the first year it’s been hard to find drivers, after the pandemic BPS has struggled.

“A lot of our retirees and it’s one of the demographics that we really reached out to to help us drive. Some of them have not come back,” said  Chad Englund, transportation coordinator.

Harlow’s has raised its incentives this year to appeal to more applicants.

“Harlow’s is offering a $4,000 bonus. Now you have to have your CDL with a bus endorsement. But if you don’t have your CDL with a bus endorsement, they will train you and they will give you a $1,500 signup bonus,” said Englund.

The training is paid. People can choose their schedules. Harlow’s has openings for morning routes, night routes, and part-time work.

Many drivers like Carnes have had to pick up extra routes, but the kids make it worth it for her.

“I get to see new faces this year and you know, make an impact on their days. I like to start them out with a smile in the morning and kind of set the mood for the rest of the day,” said Carens.

BPS contracts with Harlow’s for 55 general routes. BPS runs special ed routes, early childhood routes and extracurricular routes.

BPS is looking for a couple more bus drivers and bus monitors. If you want to apply you can call the district’s main office.

