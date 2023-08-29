Bottineau volleyball returns majority of roster, looks to return to region tournament

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Bottineau volleyball’s dreams of going to state ended in the first round of last year’s Region 4 tournament.

Although the District 11 runners-up were disappointed in their finish, Stars players are even more confident in this year’s team.

“We have pretty much the same team coming back, so I’m excited to play (South Prairie-Max on Tuesday). They have the same team too, so we’ll see how much we’ve both improved and how we can match up against each other,” said Kylie Simpson, a senior from Bottineau.

South Prairie-Max is also the team that defeated the Stars in that Region 4 quarterfinal game.

“I know that they’re a good team, but I also know that we’re a good team. I think it’ll be a good game. It’ll be nice to get all the jitters out and not worry about that,” said Morgan Schweitzer, a senior from Bottineau.

There are eight seniors on the Stars team this year, including Kylie and Morgan. Sometimes it is easy to forget just how much this sport means to those who won’t put on their school’s colors again after this year.

“I’m so excited. Volleyball is my favorite sport that I play and I absolutely love it. Everything I do, I pour my heart and soul into this sport. This summer, I’ve already been itching to get the season started and I’m so stocked about it. I’m really excited,” said Morgan.

The Stars finished in fifth place at the Bottineau tournament last weekend.

Bottineau hosts South Prairie-Max on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. to open their regular season.

