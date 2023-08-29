An update on replacing the storm sewers in district 121 project

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The proposed storm sewer project from 16th to 10th street southwest in Minot remains in its financial planning stages.

In 2015, Minot public works discovered that the storm sewer culverts were gradually deteriorating.

At last Monday’s city council meeting, city engineer, Lance Meyer, presented an engineering plan to replace the current culverts with steel and concrete.

Meyer said the replacements would keep the roads open during a 100-year flood event.

The project is estimated to cost 21 million dollars. Seven million is secured so far.

“It seems like an area we could talk about with the county and see if they can be participants in this project. This benefits their citizens, not just ours,” said councilmember Stephan Podrygula.

Meyer said the Ward County Water Resource board had made about two million dollars of improvements to help mitigate the downstream impact of a flood.

