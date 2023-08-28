UMary hockey returns to ice for new season, first year in ACHA Division 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time Monday morning, UMary practiced as a Division 1 hockey team. Building off several seasons of championship-caliber hockey, this year’s team starts something new.

“Yesterday we had a barbeque at my house, and we just talked about this year’s team, the legacy of this year and what are we going to be remembered for,” said Dan Huntley, head coach of the UMary hockey team.

The time at the D-2 level is remembered as the beginning of a program, and plenty of their personnel returns.

“Pretty much everyone in that room has played at a high level, and all the returners we have coming back. A lot of those guys played in two national championships and in the national tournament last year, so it’s just knowing what kind of work it takes to get to the top,” said Isaiah Thomas, assistant captain of the UMary hockey team.

UMary is part of a conference for the first time. The Midwest College Hockey Association gives UMary a new challenge.

“The expectation is to compete for first in our conference. If you win your conference, you get an automatic bid to nationals. I think being in a conference as a first-year team we want to go out and win it right away,” said returning captain Johnny Witzke.

A major piece of the puzzle is Witzke, the guy who holds everyone around him accountable.

“He’s just a solid defenseman that puts the puck in the net too. He’s fun to watch, very creative, just an all-around solid guy. He comes to the rink every day with a good attitude. He puts the work in, and we kind of follow him,” said Thomas.

Huntley scheduled Division One games for years leading up to the move and continued to win. As an official member, the target on their back has never been bigger.

“I think we have to learn at a different pace, and not with the understanding that we can just rely on how good we’ve been. You know, there’s still that level of animosity from those other teams to say ‘We can’t lose to them’. Hopefully, our guys come out and realize that they need to play from the drop of the puck, not wait until the third period,” said Huntley.

The Marauders open their season on September 29 at Illinois State.

