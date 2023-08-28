Ukrainian rally serves as a thank you and a reminder

Ukrainian rally in Bismarck
Ukrainian rally in Bismarck(Courtesy of Nataliia Kupets)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Peace and safety are hard to find in Ukraine right now, but some Ukrainian refugees have found that security in North Dakota. On Saturday, they wanted to give back what they could, while celebrating their heritage.

Nataliia Ostapchuk, Ukrainian case manager at Global Neighbors, says the rally had two purposes: the first was to thank Americans for making it possible to be here and the second was to remind everyone that Ukraine, whose independence day is August 24, is still fighting against Russia.

The UN says over 1,500 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine due to the war. It also reported Ukrainian children disappearing and experiencing “torture and ill-treatment.”

“All those people came to Bismarck as refugees per the Uniting for Ukraine program. We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the community of Bismarck for welcoming those people here and for taking care of them,” Nataliia Kupets, a Ukrainian in Bismarck, said.

Uniting for Ukraine has brought about 160 refugees to North Dakota so far.

