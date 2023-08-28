Statewide tree production remains consistent for 5 years

TOWNER, N.D (KMOT) - Planting a tree can prevent erosion, help preserve the soil, and support the environment. But if they don’t pop up naturally, where do they come from?

Lorna Lueek, groundskeeper at Towner Nursery, has been tending to trees and flowers for the last 43 years. She said she can’t remember how many greens she’s handled in all that time.

“Oh no, you can never plant too many trees,” said Lueek.

Towner Nursery typically sells and distributes hundreds of thousands of budding trees each year. Jeff Smette, nursery manager, said their average is 800,000, but their goal is a million.

“We had some bad winters here with open fields and we lost some trees, so you can’t make that up very fast,” said Smette.

Fall is usually when the picking season ends. Then workers extract the seeds from the Colorado blue spring tree cones. After that, workers transplant trees, moving them from one field to another.

Lueek said there’s not much she doesn’t do at the nursery.

“I mow, and I water and plant the flowers — just anything that there is to do,” said Lueek.

Smette said half of their trees are sold to North Dakota soil conservation districts, and they also sell to other agencies like Game and Fish and the Petroleum Foundation.

“We know that the trees came from here. We don’t actively go out and plant trees,” said Smette.

He said the buyers plant the trees. Towner Nursery’s tree catalog comes out every October and they’ll start confirming orders in early December.

