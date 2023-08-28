Senator Cramer visits Keystone XL pipeline bone yard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Cramer visited the Keystone XL pipeline bone yard Monday.

Pipe segments intended for the pipeline were abandoned when President Biden canceled the project.

Cramer criticized the Biden administration’s oil policy and said the U.S. should rely more on its resources and Canada.

He added that the cancellation also cost North Dakota about 60,000 jobs.

