Opening statements heard in Motel 6 shooting death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury heard opening remarks on Monday in the trial for a 17-year-old facing murder and assault charges. Jesse Taylor Jr., of Mandan, was 16 when he shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield. That is a fact on which both the prosecution and the defense agree, but where they differ is the reason why Taylor fired a gun.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says both Thunder Shield and Taylor were staying at the Motel 6 the night of September 22, 2022. She says video surveillance and eyewitness testimony will show that Taylor and Thunder Shield were friendly that night, at first, but later got into an argument.

Lawyer says Taylor continued to aggravate Thunder Shield and called him down from a second-floor balcony.

“It is at that time JT shoots. He fires at least, according to the witness you are going to hear different numbers, four to six shots. Four of those shots hit Maurice,” said Lawyer.

Defense Attorney Phillip Becher says Taylor actually removed himself from the argument. He says eyewitness testimony will show it was Thunder Shield who continued to try to aggravate Taylor.

Becher says Thunder Shield threatened Taylor, who got scared because of the age and size difference between the two.

“Jesse was understandably terrified of the situation. And so, unfortunately, Maurice created a situation where Jesse felt the need, the reasonable need, to act. And he acted by protecting himself,” said Becher.

Taylor is also charged with aggravated assault for shooting a bystander in the leg.

Authorities say after the incident, Taylor fled to Minnesota where he was picked up by local authorities.

He is being tried as an adult. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

