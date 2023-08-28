North Central Dispatch Center serves 10 counties in North and South Dakota

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - When you call 911, you probably don’t think about where your call is being answered.

For many people in the rural areas of South Dakota, a dispatcher in Mobridge takes their call.

The North Central Dispatch Center serves 10 counties: nine in South Dakota counties and one in North Dakota.

Candice Lutz has a passion for helping people.

“It’s always been my thing,” said Lutz, who for nearly a dozen years, she’s been helping people in her job at the North Central Dispatch Center in Mobridge.

Here there’s no such thing as a ‘typical day.’

Lutz and the rest of the dispatchers here answer 911 calls from 10 different counties, spread out over more than 17,000 square miles.

“There is a lot that happens here,” said Mobridge chief of police, Shawn Madison. “It’s a big geographical area.”

A geographical area that includes the South Dakota counties of Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Harding, McPherson, Perkins, Walworth and Ziebach, as well as Sioux County in North Dakota.

“It’s quite a lot of area,” said Lutz. “We go over to the Montana border and all the way almost to Aberdeen.”

In addition, dispatchers also take non-emergency calls from four South Dakota counties: Corson, Dewey, Potter and Walworth. They take about 50,000 of those calls every year.

With such a big coverage area, much of it sparsely populated, it’s extra important these dispatchers are familiar with the counties they serve.

“People that call in might not know their 911 address, and they might just give a name of a residence where they’re at or an old ranch,” said Madison.

It’s up to dispatchers like Lutz to put the pieces together and get the emergency help needed there in a timely manner, no matter where the call comes from.

On average, the North Central Dispatch Center fields around 17,000 911 calls a year.

