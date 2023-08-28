New children’s grief group therapy program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new grief counseling program, Soul 57, is opening in Bismarck this September. The program will provide group therapy sessions for children in grades K through 12.

Jenny Maattala, Soul 57′s founder and executive director, was six years old when her mother passed away from a brain tumor. In 2019, her sister, who had four children of her own, passed away as well.

“I know from a personal perspective what those kids go through, and I know when you’re growing up without a mom in the house, the different challenges you face. I mean, I have no idea what it’s like to grow up fighting with a mom, so maybe I got that saved, but when you have kids, and when you get married, and it’s just a never-ending roller coaster of emotions,” Maattala said.

Maattala says they chose the name “Soul 57″ because 57 was her sister’s lucky number, and she says her sister was “a beautiful soul.”

The non-profit plans to use writing, art, and equine therapy to give kids an outlet for their grief. Writing was Mattala’s outlet growing up — so much so that she went on to get an MFA in writing with an emphasis in writing therapy.

“Reaching out to schools and other social workers — everyone has agreed that this is a huge hole or gap in the community that needs to be filled,” Maattala said.

Soul 57 has already begun to partner with local programs like TR 4 the Heart & Soul, an equine therapy program.

“If they have that additional support, we watch them, their trajectories change, because they have the support, they have the outlets so that they learn that there’s other things that they can do,” Kristina Dirk, Soul 57′s program director, said.

Soul 57 is a non-profit that operates on donations. Maattala says they’re accepting anything from art supplies to tissues.

You can find more information about volunteering or donating at Soul57.org. The first group therapy session is scheduled for September 26.

