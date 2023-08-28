Natural carbon dioxide uptake grassland tour takes place in McKenzie

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers, scientists, conservationists and energy professionals met at a ranch near McKenzie, North Dakota, to look at carbon dioxide measurements and observe data that will help ranchers better understand carbon dioxide uptake.

The project is called Managing Rangelands for Carbon Capture. The project members will put together a large study at the end, develop models for other studies and compare them to other grasslands in the state.

The goal is to see how carbon can be captured naturally by grassland ecosystems, and how grazing cattle can enhance the carbon uptake and the value of the carbon.

On the Heaton Ranch, data on carbon uptake is being collected on land used for grazing and land where cattle don’t graze.

“Capturing carbon biologically has a lot of benefits not only for the ground. It improves the soil. But there’s potential to actually sell carbon credits on the open market,” said Beckie Phillips, Ph.D., project scientist.

The data is collected by sensors. They will help answer land owners’ questions, like, ‘How much carbon do I have?’ ‘How much is it worth?’ and ‘How much space does it take up?’

“Increase the value of our rangelands and the usage for it and carbon may be one of the monitoring things that can be used to compensate for the difference between the price of range land and price of cropland, which is pretty wide,” said Lewis Heaton, rancher and strategist.

Natural carbon sequestration in grasslands takes carbon from the air and moves it into solid carbon that can then be stored underground and can help soil quality.

“What grasslands that are grazed are doing in terms of carbon sequestration. And when as compared to an ungrazed grassland, will we find that grazing management can help improve that carbon uptake?” said Phillips.

The sensors will also detect variables that impact the uptake of the carbon, such as weather conditions and what producers can expect on an annual basis for uptake.

The project is being funded by North Dakota Natural Resource Trust, Hess Oil Company, Game and Fish and other sponsors that have an interest in carbon.

“When the governor said he wanted to be carbon neutral by 2030, that helped people to start thinking about this and considering what does he mean by that? How can we do that? What are the different mechanisms? Is it just taking it out of the air and putting it in pipelines? Or what our natural systems do,” said Phillips.

The two-year project will continue until 2024, and with continued support, they want to continue collecting data.

They also want to add methane sensors and monitor how much methane is taken out of the air and goes into the soil in the future.

