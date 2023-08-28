Month-long trial expected for man accused of possessing explosives in Williston apartment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Attorneys involved in the Williston explosives case say the trial could take several weeks.

Ross Petrie is charged with “Release of destructive forces” and 10 other drug and bomb-related crimes after police said they detonated explosives found in Petrie’s apartment last year.

During a scheduling conference Monday, Assistant State Attorney Nathan Madden said they would need about three weeks to make their case, which could have more than 60 witnesses and a thousand exhibits. Madden told district court judge Kirsten Sjue they need the time to explain all the terms and technicalities.

Petrie’s Attorney, David Dusek, who was hired in June, said he has a lot of discovery to go through, citing nearly 2,000 exhibits presented by the state.

Madden and Dusek agreed to set a month-long trial, which would start on June 16 through July 19, 2024. A week break is scheduled from July 1 through 5.

A status conference is scheduled for October 23.

