FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Dickinson State University
Dickinson State looks to eliminate tenured faculty, programs
Manager Mikell Winger at Dakota Farms
‘We know these people, it’s like family’: Dakota Farms customers react to the restaurant’s September closure
Grand Forks County motorcycle crash kills two
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time...
Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville shooting vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station...
Military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base
First News at Ten
Kids of all abilities participate in Meet the Marauders Unified Sports Field Day