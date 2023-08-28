Coffee Break owner selling business

Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck
Mugs hanging below the menu at Coffee Break in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rain or shine, the owner of Coffee Break in Bismarck has been serving drinks for decades. But soon that may look a little different.

Sia Ranjbar, owner of Coffee Break, wants to retire and sell his business. He says he will miss working almost seven days a week and chatting with customers, but wants to spend time in his camper and with his daughter.

“It’s going to be a really sad day for me as well. I love people around here. It’s a really small community, but good people, and I love my job. In the last thirty years every morning, I’m looking forward to coming to work,” said Ranjbar.

He hopes to sell it by the end of the year. He says he’s seen some interest, but nothing definite. If anyone is looking to buy, he says they should just stop in to talk.

