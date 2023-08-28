Class AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s unanimous on top of the Class-AA Football poll, but three teams continue to receive 1st-place votes in Class-AAA. The voting is done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-AAA

Shanley (19) — 103 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 1st WF Sheyenne (1) — 82 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 2nd Century — 46 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 4th Fargo Davies (1) — 45 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 5th Minot — 32 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Mandan 0-1, West Fargo 0-1

CLASS-AA

Fargo North (21) — 105 pts. — 2-0 Record — Last week: 1st GF Red River — 74 pts. — 2-0 Record — Last week: 4th Fargo South — 68 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 3rd Jamestown — 36 pts. — 0-1 Record — Last week: 2nd Dickinson — 15 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Valley City 1-0, Wahpeton 1-0, Grand Forks Central 1-1

