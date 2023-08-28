Class AAA & AA Football Polls

Class AAA & AA Football Polls
Class AAA & AA Football Polls(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s unanimous on top of the Class-AA Football poll, but three teams continue to receive 1st-place votes in Class-AAA. The voting is done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-AAA

  1. Shanley (19) — 103 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 1st
  2. WF Sheyenne (1) — 82 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 2nd
  3. Century — 46 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 4th
  4. Fargo Davies (1) — 45 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 5th
  5. Minot — 32 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Mandan 0-1, West Fargo 0-1

CLASS-AA

  1. Fargo North (21) — 105 pts. — 2-0 Record — Last week: 1st
  2. GF Red River — 74 pts. — 2-0 Record — Last week: 4th
  3. Fargo South — 68 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: 3rd
  4. Jamestown — 36 pts. — 0-1 Record — Last week: 2nd
  5. Dickinson — 15 pts. — 1-0 Record — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Valley City 1-0, Wahpeton 1-0, Grand Forks Central 1-1

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash
Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Dickinson State University
Dickinson State looks to eliminate tenured faculty, programs
Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

Latest News

Ukrainian rally in Bismarck
Ukrainian rally serves as a thank you and a reminder
Tree production at Towner Nursery
Statewide tree production remains consistent for 5 years
Senator Cramer visits Keystone XL pipeline bone yard
Senator Cramer visits Keystone XL pipeline bone yard
First News at Five SUNDAY
One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash