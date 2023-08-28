CHI Williston moving ER to nearby building for expansion

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The emergency department for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is moving.

President Garrick Hyde said the ER will be where the outpatient surgery center was in a nearby building. Hyde said their ER treatment spaces will more than double from nine to twenty.

“We have this very small space that was designed back in 1974 when this hospital was built. It’s a very small space for a small community and that community has grown tremendously. We need a bigger, modern space that meets the needs of the community,” said Hyde.

Williston Outpatient Center (KUMV)

Hyde said the ER will move in early 2024 following the outpatient surgery center’s move to the main hospital. That will take place this fall where it will be equipped with renovated surgical suites and an operating room. No services will be interrupted.

Hyde said they are also rebuilding the parking lot between the new building and hospital.

“The lot is asphalt and was constructed on plain gravel, which is not great for North Dakota winters. We’ve had a lot of problems for a lot of years with buckling,” said Hyde.

Hyde said they see more than 17,000 ER visits a year, which is the highest among CHI’s regional hospitals.

