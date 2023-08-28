Burgum says he won’t consider being Trump’s running mate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum continues to try and get his name out there as a presidential contender ahead of the second republican debate.

In an interview on CNN on Monday, August 28, he talked about being strategic with relationships with China, and getting inflation and interest rates under control.

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump had a few nice things to say about Burgum following the first debate. But, when asked about whether he would consider being Donald Trump’s running mate, Burgum didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“No, I would not. Happy to do lots of other things. A fabulous 30 years in the private sector, a lot of opportunities there,” Burgum said.

The CNN host asked if Burgum would want a cabinet position and Burgum said, “I’m not running for a cabinet position. I’m not selling a book, I’m not running cabinet. All I’ve ever done is CEO, entrepreneur, build businesses, attract talent, be successful, understand how the globe works and lead stuff like the remarkable job the remarkable success story in North Dakota, we have the highest GDP of any Republican led state in the nation. I mean we’ve got our economy rolling there.”

The second GOP debate is scheduled for September 27. To qualify, candidates need to hit at least 3-percent in two national polls, or 3-percent in one national poll and 3-percent in two polls conducted from separate early-nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.