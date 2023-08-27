Two prisoners in South Dakota charged with attempted murder in attack on guards

(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota prison inmates are charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say they assaulted a corrections officer and then attacked another officer who rushed to help.

Both officers were treated for injuries at a hospital and released after they were attacked Thursday morning inside the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Prosecutors didn’t provide details on the attack or the extent of the officers injuries.

The inmates — 48-year-old Lester Monroe and 30-year-old Kyle Jones — are charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release.

Monroe is serving a more than 13-year sentence for assault on an officer and auto theft. Jones is serving a more than 50-year sentence for manslaughter, eluding police and a drug charge.

Monroe and Jones remain in the custody of the penitentiary and cannot be reached for comment. Their charges did not appear Friday in the state’s online court records, so it was not immediately clear if they have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Manager Mikell Winger at Dakota Farms
‘We know these people, it’s like family’: Dakota Farms customers react to the restaurant’s September closure
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Dickinson State University
Dickinson State looks to eliminate tenured faculty, programs
New acts joining the lineup of entertainment have been announced.
Norsk Hostfest announces new acts

Latest News

The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Supporters of silenced Montana transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr won’t face trespassing charges
Infant dies after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police say
A wild horse stands near Peaceful Valley Ranch in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora,...
Wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed; many oppose the plan
A male bobolink stands on top of a shrub near its nest, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb....
North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat