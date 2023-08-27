Thief steals former governor’s SUV as he hosts a radio show

FILE - Agriculture Secretary Ed Schafer speaks during the International Symposium on...
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Ed Schafer speaks during the International Symposium on Agroterrorism, April 24, 2008, in Kansas City, Mo. The former agriculture secretary and North Dakota governor learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen Friday morning, Aug. 25, 2023, as he hosted a Fargo, N.D., radio show. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show.

Schafer was guest hosting KFGO’s “News and Views” program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the station reported.

It turns out that the SUV had been stolen out of the station’s parking lot. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered to authorities, Schafer said.

The vehicle has a push-button start feature and requires a key fob to be in the vehicle before it can be operated. But Schafer had left a spare fob inside, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

The former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary says he’s been warned about being more careful.

“My wife for 31 years has said, ‘Why don’t you lock your car?’” Schafer said.

