One left with serious injuries after single vehicle crash in Walsh County

By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is left with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at 4:41 p.m. the Harley Davidson was northbound on Walsh County Road 12, approximately 2 miles northwest of Park River.

The driver, a 31-year-old male, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and the Harley Davidson entered the east ditch, tripped, and the driver was ejected, sustaining serious injuries. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The driver was transported First Care Health Center in Park River by the Park River Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

