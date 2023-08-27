One dead and two injured in fiery multi-vehicle Roosevelt County, MT crash

(Pixabay)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, M.T. (KFYR) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near Wolf Point, Montana. One person was killed and two were left with injuries.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a Mazda car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane around mile marker 584, while a Chrysler car and an SUV were traveling east on Highway 2.

The Mazda car struck the SUV head-on and caught on fire, while the Chrysler car struck both the Mazda car and the SUV, according to the MHP.

The Mazda car was totally burned and the unidentified male driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene, the crash report says.

The MHP reports the 43-year-old male driver and 46-year-old female passenger of the SUV, both from St. Cloud, Minnesota, were injured and transported to a hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Officers say the 25-year-old male driver of the Chrysler car from Williston was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are suspected causes of the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

