Norm’s Catering holds third annual car, bike, truck, and toy show

By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of Bismarck State College’s parking lots remain empty on the weekends, however, on Sunday one lot in particular was the scene of a car, bike, truck, and toy show.

Norm’s Catering, who has the contract for BSC’s concessions, has been putting the show on for three years. Founder of the show Norm Stetson says the idea came about when he noticed the MDU Community Resource’s Bowl parking lot sitting empty most weekends. A car enthusiast himself, Stetson thought this type of show would work.

“We have a couple of street rods ourselves, and we usually go to the car shows and I am a big toy collector. Between my buddies with the cars and my buddies with the toys, we kind of combined the two,” said Norm Stetson, Founder of the Car, Bike, Truck, and Toy Show.

Stetson says they have been adding more cars every year to the show and his hope is that it continues to grow as the show continues. He says they accept anything on wheels.

