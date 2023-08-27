Midwest Flavor Fest takes over Dykshoorn Park on Friday and Saturday

People at the festival.
People at the festival.(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Dyskshoorn Park in Mandan was filled with smells of kettle corn, barbecue, and other amazing food on Saturday.

This is the second year that Midwest Flavor Fest has taken place in Mandan. It is a two-day festival that began on Friday. The founder of Flavor Fest says he is trying to create a platform for artists, food vendors, and artisanal vendors to get together and offer what they have to the community. Community members were able to purchase different food items and sit under tents or outside and enjoy the atmosphere. Flavor Fest says this year they focused more on the kid’s activities.

“We ended up doing a storybook hour in the morning, and that was fantastic, the kids loved it. This afternoon, we have a pasta one-on-one class going on in the community room over at the Morton Mandan Library, also free for everyone. We are just building, we are just trying to get more food to more people,” said Phillip Schultz, Founder, of Midwest Flavor Fest.

Schultz says they have a lot of ideas for next year including doubling the size of the vendor space to add more food trucks and adding more kid’s entertainment. He also says they are looking to have 12 food trucks for next year and 20 artisanal vendors

