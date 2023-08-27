Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow

(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 53-year-old man was arrested for multiple felony charges on Saturday after a domestic assault call led to a standoff with the suspect shooting arrows at authorities.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:53 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 484th Avenue and 256th Street between Brandon and Garretson for a report of a domestic assault involving a firearm.

The suspect, Chand Alan Achterburg, was at the residence alone and spoke with deputies before producing a bow and arrow. Deputies left the scene but were called back when they received reports of Achterburg pointing the bow and arrow at vehicles passing by.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were deployed and Achterburg barricaded himself inside the residence. He would shoot arrows and throw liquids at the SWAT vehicle during the standoff.

Achterburg was eventually arrested for multiple felony charges including aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

An investigation is ongoing.

