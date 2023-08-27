Infant dies after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police say

(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — An infant died this week after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police said.

The baby was found inside a vehicle outside a church late Wednesday afternoon, the Yankton Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The discovery came as temperatures reached 100 degrees and the heat index broke 110 degrees in the region.

Police said the infant had been in the vehicle “for an extended period of time.” Authorities have not provided the infant’s name and age, or said whether any arrests have been made.

An autopsy has been requested, police said.

“The Yankton Police Department will continue the investigation. As more details become available, we will issue another press release,” the release said.

Yankton has a population of nearly 15,500 and is located in the southeastern corner of South Dakota, along the border with Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Manager Mikell Winger at Dakota Farms
‘We know these people, it’s like family’: Dakota Farms customers react to the restaurant’s September closure
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Dickinson State University
Dickinson State looks to eliminate tenured faculty, programs
New acts joining the lineup of entertainment have been announced.
Norsk Hostfest announces new acts

Latest News

The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Supporters of silenced Montana transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr won’t face trespassing charges
Two prisoners in South Dakota charged with attempted murder in attack on guards
A wild horse stands near Peaceful Valley Ranch in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora,...
Wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed; many oppose the plan
A male bobolink stands on top of a shrub near its nest, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb....
North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat