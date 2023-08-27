BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program, also known as PLOTS, is a popular walk-in access program for hunting. Hunters will find more Game and Fish Department PLOTS acres on the landscape this fall.

“We did see a little bit of an increase this year, about 5,000 acres so a little over 800,000 acres again this year. About 2,800 agreements in the program and probably nearly about the same amount of landowners in the program. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 125-130,000 acres that had to be re-enrolled or renegotiated those contracts and to keep them in the program again for a set amount of years,” said Kevin Kading, coordinator of the NDGF PLOTS program.

The PLOTS agreements with landowners allow for walk-in hunting access only.

“Any other activity really does require that landowner permission. And if someone wants to do whatever it is, trap shooting or camping or things like that, that’s not allowed in the agreement as it is. So that would require direct landowner permission,” said Kading.

Kading says creating wildlife habitat is another key component of the PLOTS program.

“We work with landowners directly just through the PLOTS program to develop new grass plantings or maybe some tree plantings and other types of habitat development. Primarily, our biggest focus is on new grass,” said Kading.

Acres enrolled in the PLOTS program are private, and hunters need to be respectful when enjoying these lands with family and friends.

“Leave gates like you found them. Pick up some garbage if you’re out there, thank a landowner if you see them when they’re out and about doing business, doing work out on their land. Try to stay away from blocking certain field entrances or field approaches, things like that. Just good common sense, and realize that when you come back next year, if you leave a good impression on that landowner, there’s a good chance the land will still be in the program,” said Kading.

Some hunting seasons are open, and others are right around the corner.

“We really look forward to the fall here coming up, we hope people can get out and enjoy these PLOTS acres and really appreciate the landowners that have enrolled their land into these programs,” said Kading.

To view or download the PLOTS Guide online visit gf.nd.gov, or you can pick up a printed guide at a local vendor or Game and Fish Department offices.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.