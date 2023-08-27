Bismarck Police builds community with annual picnic

community members watching a car stop demonstration at the picnic
community members watching a car stop demonstration at the picnic(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department held their annual community picnic on Saturday. This year they changed the location to Sertoma Park and served food.

Community members had the opportunity to meet and hang out with officers and get up close to police vehicles. Officers were also able to explain the different jobs they have within the department. Bismarck police say this is a way for the community to see police in a different light.

“We always have a lot of good work that the officers do and that often goes unseen at times, just because of the call volume the officers have. When we can get out and actually show them more of what we do and why we do the things that we do, to have that positive bond with the community is what we are looking for,” said Dustin Miller, Support Service Sergeant, Bismarck Police Department.

The Bismarck Police says this kind of event can really change an officer’s perspective from when they are dealing with the standard calls for service and the crime throughout the year. Whenever they can engage with community members and their kids in a real extremely positive way, it just helps them build healthier careers.

