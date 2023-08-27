Animal lovers rock out at Woofstock

People attending Woofstock
People attending Woofstock(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction may have sounded and looked like a rock concert on Saturday night, and it very well could have been. However, it was Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s annual Woofstock fundraiser.

Furry Friends says this is one of their larger fundraisers throughout the year and it is more focused on a family-oriented day where they include food, kids activities, a bake sale, and a silent/live auction. The rescue also had some of its animals that were available for adoption that people could meet and inquire about.

“We started in my backyard years ago with 100 people, and then we moved out to the post the second year, and now we have been here. It’s just an easier place for people to get to, spread out, and to put things under tents,” said Julie Schirado, Co-Founder of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue Bismarck-Mandan.

Furry Friends says every year they keep adding more vendors because others take notice and ask to donate or attend the fundraiser. Currently, Furry Friends has more than 300 animals in their rescue that are looking for their forever homes and it does cost money to facilitate them. All of the vendors on site selling items donated their proceeds to the rescue.

