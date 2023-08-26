Scores reported safe after Maui releases names of unaccounted for, but hundreds still missing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - More than 100 people were reported safe after Maui officials released a list of those unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire, but hundreds more remain missing.

The FBI offered the update at a news conference Friday, a day after a list of 388 names was released. While the development was a bit of good news, authorities were also mindful that the work of trying to determine the wellbeing of hundreds of people could take days or weeks more.

The death toll from the fire stands at 115, but officials warned that figure will likely rise.

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP)

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier noted that the intensity of the fire means that some recovered remains are believed to be “co-mingled,” meaning they’re actually multiple sets of remains.

He said undoubtedly, the toll will change as forensics works continues.

“We are making recoveries and we are doing everything we can to make as much of a recovery as possible,” Pelletier said.

Also at the news conference, Mayor Mayor Richard Bissen named former Hawaii County civil defense director Darryl Olivera as the new Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator. The previous head resigned after the disaster amid questions about his actions as fire ravaged Lahaina.

Olivera came out of retirement to take on the role and said his focus is on rebuilding public trust.

Bissen stressed the work of recovering remains from Lahaina continues. Crews with more than 50 cadaver dogs are now focusing the recovery efforts on multi-story buildings.

“We are going to go until the experts tell us there is no more they can recover,” Bissen said.

After the recovery operation ends, the focus will turn to addressing hazards in the community. From there, crews will begin efforts to remove debris, which will be shipped off island.

Meanwhile on Friday, officials said they’re continuing to try to determine how many of the unaccounted for are actually safe. The latest list of the missing was at about 1,000 before the 388 names were released on Thursday.

In the wake of that release, Pelletier said scores of names were taken off the shorter list but new names were added.

That means there are two active lists that officials must now merge.

The list of 388 names includes no additional identifying information, such as ages or genders. However, Honolulu FBI special agent in charge Steven Merrill said the list does include children, though he said he didn’t have an “accurate number” to release.

There are also multiple visitors on the list, he said.

The list released Thursday night only included those for whom authorities have a first and last name and the contact number of the person who reported the person missing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.