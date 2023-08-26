SBARE seeking public input on agriculture

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The State Board of Agricultural Research and Education will be taking comments from the public.

Chair for the board, Sarah Lovas said that because agriculture is constantly changing, they’d like to know what farmers have been experiencing.

She said it’ll help set the priorities for their research station.

“We’ve heard and received testimony on things like the need for our research program to support honey production,” said Lovas.

Testimonies can be submitted by letter, email, or their website.

There will be opportunities to present in person in Minot, Dickinson, and Fargo.

