SBARE fills in where ag research is needed

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Not all crops get the same attention. Private companies tend to do research on more common crops like corn or wheat.

This is footage of yellow peas, just one crop that is being studied.

Researchers say North Dakota has many specialty crops that don’t get a lot of attention but are still important to the state’s economy.

“These are very critical crops to our farming operations, and they have definitely contributed to the economic stability of the agriculture systems in North Dakota, so somebody has to do the research,” said Sarah Lovas, chair for the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education.

These specialty crops include lentils, peas, and durum wheat. They also do research on crops that are more popular.

