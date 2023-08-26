The Putt District opens Jar + Cone Ice Cream shop

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At the fairgrounds we spoke to the owners of the mini golf attraction and learned of a new ice cream shop opening downtown.

Eric Thomeke, owner of The Putt District has launched a brand-new ice cream shop called Jar + Cone.

What makes Jar + Cone unique is their commitment to sustainability.

The shop is under the Putt District roof and the ice cream is supplied through pride dairy and the scoop.

The scoop is a Minot supplier.

All of their cups and materials are eco-friendly and biodegradable.

One of their passion projects is the Jar Club.

Each customer that purchases a jar of ice cream gets to take it home and bring it back for 50% off whatever ice cream they choose.

Thomeke said he felt this was the best way to create less waste.

“We want everyone to have a jar and so we don’t have to use any paper product and we can just reuse the jars,” said Thomeke.

Thoemke said he wants to transform the mini golf course into an entertainment venue throughout the next few weeks.

He said that adding the ice cream shop was the first step.

A re-vamp is coming to the current mini golf course.

He is hoping to launch a rental space in the basement on September 20th of this year.

