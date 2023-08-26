Norsk Hostfest announces new acts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - North Dakota autumn wouldn’t be complete without the Annual Norsk Hostfest.

Alex Swindle, an Elvis Presley impersonator, is a singer and event organizers say he’s a musician that brings the thrill and charged atmosphere that is reminiscent of young Elvis to the stage.

Ryan Keplin, from Belcourt, is a left-handed fiddle player and entertainer. His show features fiddle music and singing.

Sister duo Presley and Taylor have opened for well-known artists such as Old Dominion, Martina McBride and more. After appearing on the Grand Ole Opry and at CMA fest, they’ve built a fan base all over the country.

Four on the floor is a rock band with high-energy performances. They play a blend of classic rock, blues and modern influences.

Hostfest is scheduled for September 27th to the 30th. Tickets are on sale now.

