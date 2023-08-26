Mandan in the process of getting its first public boat ramp

Mandan boat ramp
Mandan boat ramp(KFYR TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Something you might think is so simple, has taken a lot of effort. Mandan Parks District has been working to get the city’s first public boat ramp for about 23 years and it soon could become a reality.

The proposed ramp would be on park owned land just north of the Missouri River Nature Trail also known as “car bodies.” The project is estimated to cost $1.6 million, half of that will come from a state sovereign land grant, the rest was raised by the city of Mandan, Morton County and the Park District. The District says the biggest hurdle to get over before construction can start is a permit from the Army Corp of Engineers.

“We want to be able to pull people from Mandan and outside areas, even Bismarck to benefit. Bismarck’s got their riverfront development and I think this will complement both communities. I really think it would be a great project for both,” said Mandan Park District executive director Cole Higlin.

This would be the first public boat ramp in the city, there are currently three private ones in town.

