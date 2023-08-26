Mandan parents and schools navigate record-high school supplies costs

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - CNBC reports parents spent more than ever on back-to-school supplies this year.

Both inflation and the requirement for bigger ticket items like iPads are contributing to the increase, according to the news organization.

Parents from Mandan say that’s true-- but their public school stepped in to help.

Parents and students are back in familiar hallways, but not without a quick stop at the big four:

“Walmart, Scheels, Kohl’s and Target,” said Lewis and Clark Elementary School third-grader Dylan Schoellkopf.

Checking off boxes on the school supply list is a rite of passage for every rising third grader marking the start of the new school year.

“It’s really fun to see all the supplies. It’s so many picks. It’s so hard to decide what’s what and what you want to get,” said Dylan.

A decision bearing a heavier weight for parents than ever before, according to consumer reports.

“It has gone up some it seems like. The sales more so seem like they’re not as cheap as what they used to be. You’re not going to get a folder for 10 cents anymore,” said Dylan’s mom and Lewis and Clark Elementary School PTO member Kristi Schoellkopf.

But this year, a box that’s a bit heavier than it looks, is mitigating some of those costs.

“It’s really big and heavy. It’s a lot heavier than I thought it would be,” said Dylan.

“Our PTO allows parents to order their school supplies online, which they’ll get at a discounted cost. Then, it’s also a kickback to the school so that our PTO can then spend that money on getting supplies they provide to the teachers. So, they’ll have that in the classroom, which cuts down on the amount of things that the parents are needing to get,” said Lewis and Clark Elementary School principal Amanda Meier.

It’s the school’s first year offering the supplies box option. So far, staff says 65 families purchased one of the $60 impact boxes.

Even still, parents say it’s a struggle.

“I think we’re still paying more,” said Kristi Schoellkopf. “Food-- all of those things. It all is going up. So, it’s hard to keep up with all of those things and to budget appropriately to be able to have enough for the students to have what they need,” she said.

But the school is doing what it can by providing supplies, backpacks and even shoes for students so that the focus remains on education.

