Dickinson State looks to eliminate tenured faculty, programs

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University’s President says to avoid a budget crisis, they’re looking at possibly eliminating tenured positions and programs.

Eric Grabowsky is an Associate Professor of Communication at DSU.

He says working in the classroom is always great, but this year feels different.

“I did not expect things to be this severe in terms of this sort of announcement,” said Eric Grabowsky, Associate Professor of Communication.

Grabowsky says he and others were recently notified about the possible elimination of tenured faculty and programs.

He says President Steve Easton has said the aim is to cut at least one million dollars in costs.

Easton told us these programs include chemistry, communication, music, and theater, among others.

Grabowsky says he’s expecting communication will be cut and says others are worried about the future.

“People are troubled, there’s a lot of concern about the process, said Grabowsky, “The language that Easton is using and the approach, tenured faculty would be required twelve-month notice.”

“There’s nothing on the list that doesn’t provide benefits, unfortunately that’s not the question,” said Steve Easton, Dickinson State University President.

Easton says the faculty senate’s recommendations will be reviewed by an administrative committee who will give him their ideas.

He says they’re considering enrollment numbers in programs to make their decisions.

“Higher education is a highly competitive industry and we have to pay attention to what our students are telling us are the programs they prefer by the decisions they make in enrollment,” said Easton.

Easton says the process will be complete by September 27th.

He adds there will be teach-out plans for impacted students and in some instances, this may involve partners within the university system.

