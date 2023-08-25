Williams County Sheriff’s Department investigating incident at Pilot Gas Station
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the Pilot gas station area at 13 Mile Corner until further notice due to an ongoing investigation.
The Pilot gas station is closed until further notice.
No other information is being released at this time.
This is an ongoing story.
