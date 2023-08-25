“We know these people. It’s like family;” Dakota Farms customers react to the restaurant’s September closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A restaurant in the heart of downtown Mandan has announced its closure.

Dakota Farms employees have been serving the community for 50 years but are now dishing out their swan song.

For five decades, Dakota Farms has been a constant.

For five decades minus a year, Pete Deichert, a Mandan resident, and his group have been regulars of Dakota Farms.

“To find any place like this one in Mandan is going to be tough,” said Deichert.

It’s a place where members of this tight-knit community gather a little closer.

“They have excellent people. Good help, good food. That’ll truly be missed,” said Dakota Farms regular customer Don Williams.

But news broke Thursday that will forever change the course of the Friday morning routine for Deichert, Williams and Michael Arnegard, Bismarck resident and Dakota Farms regular.

“You’re looking at three guys that probably never been on Facebook in our lives. But we found out through Facebook. My wife last night, as we’re laying in bed, she had her little machine — whatever they call that — and she says, ‘you do realize,’ she says, ‘that {Dakota Farms} is closing.’ And I said, ‘you’re kidding me,’” said Arnegard.

“It was a lot of people that were angry. They want to sign a petition. A couple of the customers this morning said, ‘let’s do a GoFundMe.’ I was like, ‘well, I don’t know if that would work or not,’” said Mikell Winger, Dakota Farms front house manager.

Winger made the announcement on Facebook: Dakota Farms will close for good in September.

“It’s forming another family, watching these kids grow up into adults. And then, taking care of their kids,” said Winger.

For Winger, who has worked here for 38 years, this means a big shift in her life.

“I’m 60 years old. I don’t know what I’m going to do. The other employees, you know, they’re good employees. They can get a job anywhere. I will write them a recommendation,” said Winger.

Winger says she knows they weren’t able to renew their lease.

But other than that, employees say they’re not sure why.

“I don’t really even know. I mean, you’d have to talk to the bank, so I don’t know what’s going on,” said Winger.

While this might mark the end of traditions or your iconic cup of Dakota Farms jo, Winger says the love fostered within these walls will always be present in her heart.

