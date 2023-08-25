Voltaire woman faces multiple charges following police pursuit

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old woman faces charges following a police pursuit Thursday evening in Minot.

Police were responding to a domestic incident when they located Tia Gomez, of Voltaire, driving on Highway 52. Attempts to stop her failed when she fled. The chase ended when Gomez rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle wasn’t injured, but Gomez was treated for injuries in the accident. Police say she now faces multiple charges.

The site of the accident was closed for more than an hour while police cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.