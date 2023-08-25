Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous Polychlorinated Biphenyls, or PCBs, were found after recent surface tests at Minot Air Force Base.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, bioenvironmental experts tested for and found the PCBs after concerns from “missile community members across related career fields.”

AFGSC says 300 swipe samples were collected from Launch Control Centers and Launch Control Equipment Buildings. 30 tested positive. Two of those samples exceeded the threshold for mitigation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Air samples were also taken but came back negative.

