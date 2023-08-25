New Town boy is missing

New Town boy missing
New Town boy missing(KFYR TV)
By Alan Miller
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A New Town boy is missing, and the M-H-A Nation Emergency Operations Center has issued an advisory.

14-year-old Adrian Angiolelli hasn’t been seen since Tuesday when he was going to school and then football practice.

Angiolelli sent a message home around noon on Thursday, saying he’d be back, but he still hasn’t shown up and his cell phone has been turned off.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Burgum announces "I'm in" for Wednesday night's Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
UPDATE: Burgum announces “I’m in” for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Debate after injury
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
Crash south of Minot Tuesday
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Latest News

Athletic Director Corey Gorder told Your News Leader that the change was officially put into...
DCB athletic director discusses decision to phase out “Ladyjacks” nickname
Minot Air Force Base
Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base
Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023
How Burgum can qualify for the next presidential debate
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/24/23