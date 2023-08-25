NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A New Town boy is missing, and the M-H-A Nation Emergency Operations Center has issued an advisory.

14-year-old Adrian Angiolelli hasn’t been seen since Tuesday when he was going to school and then football practice.

Angiolelli sent a message home around noon on Thursday, saying he’d be back, but he still hasn’t shown up and his cell phone has been turned off.

