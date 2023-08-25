A Medora tradition returns: kids back on stage during the Medora Musical

Kids back on stage during the Medora Musical
Kids back on stage during the Medora Musical(Courtesy Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - A Medora musical tradition is back. For the first time in three years, kids are finally back on stage. In 2020 and 2021 Covid concerns put a pause on the long-standing tradition. Last year a second performance was added, and bringing kids on stage was kept on hold as performers adjusted to the extra show.

But this year kids are once again welcomed on stage, and it might just inspire the next generation of Burning Hills singers.

Performing on this stage is a dream come true for Dickinson native Damon Fichter.

“It has been a dream,” he said.

Fichter grew up coming to the musical every summer, and, despite a little stage fright, he always took the opportunity to be a part of the group of kids invited on stage during the musical.

“I was terrified to come up on stage for the kids section. But I totally did,” he recalled.

That experience sparked a love of performing, one that led him back to Medora and back to the stage. This is his seventh summer as a Burning Hills singer. Now, for the first time since 2019, kids once again, have the chance to sing and dance on stage next to people like Fichter.

Burning Hills singer and Bismarck native Taylor Vogel says being on this stage as a kid is one of her core childhood memories.

“I remember that when it was always a must every single show. I wanted to be up on stage,” said Vogel.

Now she’s here every night, living out her childhood dream, and hoping to inspire a similar dream in these kids.

“Even if it’s just a little wave or some eye contact or some encouragement, I hope they know that this is all possible as well someday for them,” Vogel added.

Vogel and Fichter are proof this stage is a place where dreams not only are born but also where dreams come true.

There are just a couple of weeks left to catch this year’s show. The final performance of the season will be Sunday, September 9.

By the way, kids 17 and under are free on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base
North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns

Latest News

The Stoll family's Greenhouse and Nursery in Baldwin, ND
Strong Farm Incubator Project: making farming more accessible
First News at Ten
Dickinson High football preview
Manager Mikell Winger at Dakota Farms
“We know these people. It’s like family;” Dakota Farms customers react to the restaurant’s September closure
First News at Ten
How Burgum can qualify for the next presidential debate