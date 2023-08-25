Kessler posts bond, trial scheduled

Layton Kessler
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of hiding a camera in a tanning bed at a local gym has posted bond.

Court documents state that 46-year-old Layton Kessler of Bismarck posted a $3,000 cash bond on Wednesday and was ordered to have no contact with any victims.

A dispositional conference and misdemeanor jury trial are scheduled for December.

Kessler was arrested and charged with four counts of surreptitious intrusion on Tuesday. Bismarck police responded Monday morning to the gym after a 21-year-old female found a recording device in the bed after a tanning session.

