K-Kota club in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A local club is bringing more diversity to Bismarck. The Korean club K-Kota teaches its members to speak Korean.

Led by Boram Chern, who immigrated from South Korea, the club’s lessons range from learning Hangul to speaking sessions. Chern said she’s happy she has a chance to share her home culture with others.

“When you start doing it, you encounter something unexpected, or something new that you didn’t know: new food, new shops, new people. I think that’s when you get, ‘Oh!’ It gets fun, and your life gets a little more joyful,” Chern said.

Members of the club say it brings diversity to their lives, especially since they had trouble finding Korean-related activities before.

“There’s really nothing for that around here, so for Boram to open this up, I think it’s really exciting. And, you know, something new for everyone in the Bismarck community, they should experience it,” club member Hunter Fox said.

“They were all welcoming, and I felt like, you know, this could turn into friendships, I think I want to keep coming back,” club member Carla Ehlis said.

Anyone is welcome to join the club.

