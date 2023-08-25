K-Kota club in Bismarck

Korean club K-Kota
Korean club K-Kota(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A local club is bringing more diversity to Bismarck. The Korean club K-Kota teaches its members to speak Korean.

Led by Boram Chern, who immigrated from South Korea, the club’s lessons range from learning Hangul to speaking sessions. Chern said she’s happy she has a chance to share her home culture with others.

“When you start doing it, you encounter something unexpected, or something new that you didn’t know: new food, new shops, new people. I think that’s when you get, ‘Oh!’ It gets fun, and your life gets a little more joyful,” Chern said.

Members of the club say it brings diversity to their lives, especially since they had trouble finding Korean-related activities before.

“There’s really nothing for that around here, so for Boram to open this up, I think it’s really exciting. And, you know, something new for everyone in the Bismarck community, they should experience it,” club member Hunter Fox said.

“They were all welcoming, and I felt like, you know, this could turn into friendships, I think I want to keep coming back,” club member Carla Ehlis said.

Anyone is welcome to join the club.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota GOP watch party for Burgum at debate
ND GOP voters react to Burgum’s debate performance
Minot Air Force Base
Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base
Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound. Officials say it's...
Unexpected visitor: Anglers say something is taking large chomps out of striped bass

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Ramaswamy raises $450,000 in first hours after Republican debate as campaigns try to seize momentum
Layton Kessler
Kessler posts bond, trial scheduled
Pilot gas station
UPDATE: Pilot Gas Station near Williston closing indefinitely, Sheriff’s Office investigating over theft concerns
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
News couple TV proposal