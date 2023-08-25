How Burgum can qualify for the next presidential debate

Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023
Governor Doug Burgum at the first Republican Presidential Candidate Debate of 2023(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR) - The first Republican Presidential Debate of the year was Wednesday night.

Governor Doug Burgum attended, but to qualify for the next debate, he’ll need 50,000 individual donations from donors and get at least a three percent in either of the two upcoming national polls. Getting at least three percent in a national survey and three percent in two early-voting states would work as well.

We asked North Dakotans how they think the governor is doing.

“The only thing I heard is that our governor just didn’t get a lot of chance to talk,” Sadie Stahl said.

“CNN did a little straw poll of two dozen republicans in the room, and I don’t think Doug got even one hand raised in that,” Russ Ormiston said.

“I’d say just stretch it out, you know? You gotta stretch before you play some basketball,” said Hunter Neether, when asked about Governor Burgum’s injury.

The next Republican Presidential Debate is scheduled for September 27.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth
Burgum announces "I'm in" for Wednesday night's Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee
UPDATE: Burgum announces “I’m in” for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Debate after injury
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI, Aynslee Thunder Hawk is believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing Mandan girl canceled
Crash south of Minot Tuesday
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman from Minot dead after car crash Tuesday

Latest News

Athletic Director Corey Gorder told Your News Leader that the change was officially put into...
DCB athletic director discusses decision to phase out “Ladyjacks” nickname
Minot Air Force Base
Polychlorinated Biphenyls detected at Minot Air Force Base
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/24/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/24/23