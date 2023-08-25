How Burgum can qualify for the next presidential debate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR) - The first Republican Presidential Debate of the year was Wednesday night.

Governor Doug Burgum attended, but to qualify for the next debate, he’ll need 50,000 individual donations from donors and get at least a three percent in either of the two upcoming national polls. Getting at least three percent in a national survey and three percent in two early-voting states would work as well.

We asked North Dakotans how they think the governor is doing.

“The only thing I heard is that our governor just didn’t get a lot of chance to talk,” Sadie Stahl said.

“CNN did a little straw poll of two dozen republicans in the room, and I don’t think Doug got even one hand raised in that,” Russ Ormiston said.

“I’d say just stretch it out, you know? You gotta stretch before you play some basketball,” said Hunter Neether, when asked about Governor Burgum’s injury.

The next Republican Presidential Debate is scheduled for September 27.

