Gateway to Science aiming to add programs for all ages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gateway to Science is more than just a place for kids - it’s for people of all ages, and administrators are looking at launching adult-specific programs.

Employees say the science center is for all ages, and they want to involve all demographics.

They’ve already partnered with Touchmark Senior Living Center to establish programs and get people excited about learning again.

“So the real big push with our adult programming is to focus on the area, and looking at organizations and businesses that exist, and how we can work with them. So one example is that science and beer with Laughing Sun to show that maybe that’s a future career path you want to do right here in Bismarck, and it’s also fun to learn about how beer is made,” said Arin Casavant, program director.

She says the adults already play with the kids in the hands-on learning areas.

To help understand what the interest of the adult learner is, Gateway to Science has a survey to see what programs community members want to see this fall.

You can find it pinned on the top of its Facebook page.

They already are looking at stargazing, gardening and professional development programs.

