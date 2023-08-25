The Food Truck Festival is back for the 7th year

The Minot Food Truck Festival kicks off Sunday at Oak Park and it's bringing a lot of fun...
By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Food Truck Festival kicks off Sunday at Oak Park and it’s bringing a lot of fun flavors with it!

The event will be held at Oak Park from 11am to 6pm and is a fundraiser for ND Strong.

ND Strong is a non-profit organization that educates students on media and technology.

There will be live music and fun activities for all ages.

More than twenty food trucks will take part in this year’s festival with a lot of variety to choose from.

From tacos, to burgers, to ice cream and so much more.

“At Gourmet Chef we’re all about local business, supporting local, shopping small and this is a really cool way for the community to come together and to support these smaller businesses that have made a food truck their primary source,” said Olivia Kimberlin, Manager and Event Coordinator at Gourmet Chef.

The festival will celebrate its 7th appearance in Minot this year.

Director of ND Strong’s Eric Thoemke said it’s the perfect way to spend a summer day.

